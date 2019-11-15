e-paper
Child’s play: Month-long Marathi theatre contest kicks off in Kalyan

mumbai Updated: Nov 15, 2019 00:51 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
A month-long children’s Marathi theatre contest kicked off in Kalyan on Wednesday. As part of the festival, more than 25 plays put together by students from the Thane and Raigad districts will be showcased at Acharya Atre Rangmandir.

The event, Maharashtra State Talent Marathi Theatre Competition, is in its 51st year. In addition to the Kalyan centre, similar contests are being held across 18 locations across the state. At the end of the month, the winners will be declared and a state-wide programme will be held on December 31.

In Kalyan, the plays will be showcased on alternate days on the week and on weekends at 7pm in Acharya Atre Rangmandir. The plays will range from comedies to social dramas will be open to all at a nominal fee of ₹10-15.

“The festival has been organised with an aim of boosting children’s interest in theatre. We want more youngsters to explore the field. With other modes of entertainment becoming more popular, we want to motivate children to get interested in Marathi theatre,” said Shivaji Shinde, chairman, Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Natya Parishad, Kalyan.

