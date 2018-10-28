Watch: CISF officer saves man who suffered cardiac arrest at Mumbai airport

CISF personnel acted quickly and saved a man who had suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed inside the Mumbai airport on Friday.

The man collapsed near the security clearance area of the airport following which people gathered around him, according to a video put out by news agency ANI.

CISF ASI Mohit Kumar Sharma and two other personnel quickly moved in and gave him Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), the agency said.

#WATCH: CISF ASI Mohit Kumar Sharma along with two other CISF personnel gave Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to a passenger who suffered cardiac arrest at Mumbai Airport on Oct 26. The passenger was later shift to Nanavati Hospital & his condition is stable now. pic.twitter.com/cAEmBTaZfF — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2018

The man was later shifted to Nanavati Hospital & his condition is stable now, it reported.

CPR is an emergency procedure that combines chest compressions often with artificial ventilation to manually preserve intact brain function until further medical assistance arrives.

In July, CISF personnel had similarly saved an elderly US citizen at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

(With ANI inputs)

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 19:10 IST