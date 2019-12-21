e-paper
Citizens’ body to hire security guard for Kharghar hill

mumbai Updated: Dec 21, 2019 00:56 IST
Padmja Sinha
Padmja Sinha
Navi Mumbai

After numerous fires at Kharghar hill and non action by officials, citizens have come together to collect money to deploy a security personnel at the hillock.

The security guard will immediately report a fire incident to the citizen group and officials.

Members of social networking group, Kharghar Citizens, said they were alarmed by the destruction of full-grown trees at Kharghar hills and they are planning to hire a security guard.

In the past two months, three major fires broke out at Kharghar hills, destroying many trees and saplings.

Dharmendra Kar, 45, an environmentalist who is part of the citizens’ group, said, “Officials have expressed their inability to curb such instances. I am sure that if they want, any small step would have made a difference.”

“The forest officials are aware about those responsible for fire instances, yet they have not done anything. All who are responsible to keep the forest cover safe have stayed mum all these years,” he said.

Nature lovers said all efforts to preserve the green cover have gone waste.

“It is disheartening to see Kharghar hills burn often. It takes a lot of effort and time to plant a sapling and nurture them in to a tree. Everything goes up in flames in a few minutes,” said environmentalist Navdeep Gupta.

“Although it is a small step, crowdfunding will help us save the green cover,” said Gupta.

