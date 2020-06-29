Citizens can’t go beyond 2-km radius for essentials: Mumbai Police

mumbai

Even as the state declared several relaxations in lockdown norms under Mission Begin Again, Mumbai Police has appealed to all the citizens to adhere to all the guidelines strictly and to not move beyond the two-kilometre radius of their homes to visit shops, salons or to exercise. However, the police have clarified that the movement beyond the 2-km radius is permitted for office-goers or in the case of medical emergencies. Citizens also have to ensure they follow social distancing norms and wear masks mandatorily while stepping out.

The police department has said that if citizens fail to adhere to the guidelines, they will face lawful action. The police have also said that they would impound vehicles if they are found plying away from their local area without a valid reason.

The police department has hinted that in the coming days the city is likely to witness heavy presence of personnel on the streets to keep lockdown violations in check. Pranaya Ashok, deputy commissioner of police (operations) and Mumbai Police spokesperson on Sunday said that though there are relaxations in lockdown norms to make the movement of citizens easier, the threat of Covid-19 still persists in the city.

“It is our sincere appeal that all the citizens behave responsibly and avoid unnecessary movement. The onus of defeating Covid-19 lies on all of us and we can achieve it only if we follow personal safety and social distancing guidelines at all times. However, many people in the city have been found violating these norms, thereby endangering their own health as well as that of others in their vicinity,” Ashok said.

The police have also said that during the night curfew between 9pm and 5pm, there is a prohibition in the movement, except for essential activities. “Any violation of the night curfew shall be strictly penalised,” the police guidelines reads. Establishments such as shops and markets that have been permitted to remain open amid the lockdown, will be shut if they flout norms.

Since the lockdown was implemented in March, the city police have registered 10,371 cases against 19,638 people for lockdown violations such as stepping out without a valid reason, not wearing masks and unnecessarily taking out vehicles. Of these, 11,751 have been arrested until Saturday.

6,826 vehicles seized

Mumbai Police, along with its traffic divisions, intensified action against lockdown violators and impounded 6,826 vehicles on Sunday alone.

Toll in police rises to 38

A 55-year-old police naik, posted in Dharavi, died of Covid-19 on Saturday night. He had been undergoing treatment since May 15 at SevenHills Hospital but was later shifted to a private hospital in south Mumbai. The death toll in Mumbai Police due to Covid-19 now stands at 38. Meanwhile, 150 new cases have been reported from across the state in the past 48 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 1,001. The state police force’s toll has now reached 58.

3 accused in Mulund assault case tested positive

Recently two groups clashed at Indiranagar, Mulund (West), following which the police arrested the main accused and his two accomplices in the case. A local court remanded them to police custody, before which they had been sent for a medical examination. Their Covid-19 reports came positive, after which they were rushed to Mithagar Covid Care Centre in Mulund (East) for treatment. The officers who had come in contact with the accused have also been quarantined.

‘Beware of cybercrimes on porn sites’

According to the state cyber police, many citizens have been browsing porn websites during the lockdown, taking advantage of which, cyber criminals have been trying to target the users. Cyber police officers have said that those visiting porn sites have been getting random emails, threatening to make their online activities public to extort money from them. The police have appealed to internet users not to visit porn sites, and to report to the police immediately if they get such mails. The police have also said that users face a threat of ransomware on porn sites, which can take control of the system to hack vital information. The police has also warned against those viewing child porn.

Cops, BMC propose lockdown between Goregaon and Dahisar

Last week, the Mumbai Police, in a joint review meeting with senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, have proposed a complete lockdown in the north region (Goregaon to Dahisar). The two authorities have sealed several connecting internal roads and have given access only to main roads in every locality to avoid the spread of Covid-19. The roads were sealed in Malwani, MHB Colony and several parts of Malad East area. During a nakabandi, the police have taken action against around 1,400 people, including motorists, from the area, who violated the lockdown norms, in the past four days.

(With inputs from Suraj Ojha and Manish K Pathak)