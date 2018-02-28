Citizens’ groups join hands to save dilapidated Ghodbunder fort in Thane

Situated on a hilltop, the Ghodbunder fort was once a centre of Portuguese power. The fort, built by the Portuguese and later taken over by the Marathas, is now surrounded by buildings — the dilapidated structure is almost forgotten.

In a bid to save the piece of history, some social organisations will jointly hold the Ashwamedh Ghodbunder Fort festival on Sunday (March 4).

It aims at educating visitors, especially the youth, about the fort.

Organisations such as Swatva, Anulom, Prayas, Parivartan and Friends of colours - India have joined hands to educate the current generation about the significance of the fort. They are hoping that the event will help draw people’s attention towards the fort, its significance and maintenance.

The event, which will begin at 2pm, will draw youngsters from Vasai, Bhayander, Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli. The fort is under Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, which has shown interest in the event and agreed to promote it.

“Very few know about Ghodbunder fort, where trading of horses used to take place. A parade of horses along the Ghodbunder Road was a regular event back then. The Western Express Highway was earlier known as Ghodbunder Road as it connected with the Bandra fort,” said Shripad Bhalerao, co-founder of Swatva.

He said this was one of the major centres during the Portuguese rule. The Marathas had fortified forts along the creek from Vasai to Kalyan, making it a huge territory. The fortified area was so vast that it had extended till where the Thane Central Jail is now.

“However, once a royal heritage and grandeur, the fort is shrinking and only the young generation can help revive it,” Bhalerao added.

Sunday’s event will have folk songs and dances, powada singing (Marathi poetry), photography and live sketching of the fort. Professionals and architects can share their ideas to revive, restore or redesign the fort.