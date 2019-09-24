Citizens park in Parsi cemetery to avoid fines

mumbai

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 00:12 IST

With the civic body imposing heavy fines for illegal parking, motorists around Kemps Corner have taken to parking their vehicles inside the Parsi Tower of Silence cemetery, also called Doongerwadi. This has forced the Bombay Parsi Punchayet, which manages the cemetery, to put up a notice at the cemetery gate, stating that unauthorised vehicles in the premises will be fined ₹500 every day.

The notice issued by the BPP CEO reads: “Vehicle parking at Doongerwadi is meant strictly for those attending funeral ceremonies, obsequies and for staff residents”. The notice adds that vehicles found parked illegally would be seized. Owners will be fined and would have to submit the proof of original documents of the vehicle to get it released. Cawas Panthaki, CEO of BPP, refused to comment on the issue.

However, community members staying near Doongerwadi have objected to the notice claiming a charitable trust can’t impose fines. “Many Parsis and outsiders park their vehicles in the Doongerwadi as there is no parking available around Kemps Corner,” said Viraf Kapadia, a resident of Godrej Baug, located on the boundary of Doongerwadi.

