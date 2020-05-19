e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / City dentist can resume practice with certain restrictions

City dentist can resume practice with certain restrictions

mumbai Updated: May 19, 2020 23:52 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

The Union health ministry has issued new guidelines that allow dentists in the city to resume their practice with certain restrictions.

As per the guidelines, patients in containment zones may seek ambulance services to travel to dental facilities. In red zones, only emergency dental procedures can be performed. Clinics in orange and green zones can provide dental consults. Dental clinics must have good ventilation. Ceiling fans should be avoided. Patients should inform clinics in case of any symptoms of Covid-19. The Centre has also advised dentists to start taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure.

Due to the risks involved, over 35,000 dentists Maharashtra had shut their clinics. “We have to look into people’s mouths which is the main source of infection spread. As almost 80% of patients are asymptomatic, we may end up infecting ourselves. The aerosols [clumps of small particles floating in the air] produced during treatment can infect other patients,” said Dr Avinash Joshi, an orthodontist from Bandra.

Dr Vivek Pakhmode, dean of Government Dental College, said they have not received the new guidelines. “We are ready to start selective treatment procedures with precautionary measures. Once we get the guidelines, we will start the service,” he said.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In