Civic body to make city’s gardens more accessible

mumbai

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 00:08 IST

To make gardens in Mumbai more interactive and accessible for commuters and passers-by, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to use open-barbed wire, or spaced railing compounds, instead of the fencing. This, BMC hopes this will improve the city’s aesthetic look, and encourage more people to frequent a garden.

BMC will first change the fences or concrete walls of gardens that fall on main roads or railway tracks so that commuters can enjoy the beauty of the garden from a distance. The civic body will follow the model of Oval Maidan in Fort that has vertical iron rods at frequent intervals.

Municipal commissioner, Praveen Pardeshi said, “With busy work schedules of Mumbaiites’, it is not always possible for people to enter a garden...With see-through fences, someone driving or walking past a garden can look in and feel get a feel of ease it provides.” The idea was a part of a discussion in the four-hour-long brainstorming session on making the city more friendly and vibrant, conducted by the municipal commissioner with top civic officials on Tuesday.

A similar experiment at Bandra’s Patwardhan Park earlier this year was proved to be successful. The park was surrounded by a high concrete wall and was encroached by unauthorised stalls.