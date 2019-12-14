e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Home / Mumbai News

Civic body to make city’s gardens more accessible

mumbai Updated: Dec 14, 2019 00:08 IST
Eeshanpriya M S
Eeshanpriya M S
Hindustantimes
         

To make gardens in Mumbai more interactive and accessible for commuters and passers-by, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to use open-barbed wire, or spaced railing compounds, instead of the fencing. This, BMC hopes this will improve the city’s aesthetic look, and encourage more people to frequent a garden.

BMC will first change the fences or concrete walls of gardens that fall on main roads or railway tracks so that commuters can enjoy the beauty of the garden from a distance. The civic body will follow the model of Oval Maidan in Fort that has vertical iron rods at frequent intervals.

Municipal commissioner, Praveen Pardeshi said, “With busy work schedules of Mumbaiites’, it is not always possible for people to enter a garden...With see-through fences, someone driving or walking past a garden can look in and feel get a feel of ease it provides.” The idea was a part of a discussion in the four-hour-long brainstorming session on making the city more friendly and vibrant, conducted by the municipal commissioner with top civic officials on Tuesday.

A similar experiment at Bandra’s Patwardhan Park earlier this year was proved to be successful. The park was surrounded by a high concrete wall and was encroached by unauthorised stalls.

top news
House panel approves Trump charges, sets up impeachment vote
House panel approves Trump charges, sets up impeachment vote
‘Rahul Gandhi making rape a political tool’: Smriti Irani approaches EC
‘Rahul Gandhi making rape a political tool’: Smriti Irani approaches EC
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
Nitish Kumar didn’t listen, Prashant Kishor turns to CMs on citizenship law
Nitish Kumar didn’t listen, Prashant Kishor turns to CMs on citizenship law
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from December 15: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from December 15: All you need to know
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News