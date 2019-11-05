e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

Class 10 exams: No clarity on new paper pattern, say teachers

mumbai Updated: Nov 05, 2019 00:13 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

Even as the state board has announced the timetable for the Class 10 exams, schools are complaining that teachers are yet to receive the drafts of the revised paper pattern.

“The board needs to put it out in the public domain so that there will be clarity for students as well as teachers,” said a teacher from a suburban school.

Clarifying on the complaints, the board said the new paper pattern will be available online. “The pattern for almost all the papers is online, while the the pending ones will be uploaded shortly. We have communicated about this to most of the schools and thus there should be no a problem,” said Shakuntala Kale, chairperson of the board.

On August 8, the education department had released a government resolution (GR) reintroducing the internal assessments conducted by schools, in languages and social sciences. It directed the board to come up with a revised marking scheme, with 80 marks for written exams and 20 for internal assessments.

In August, after a committee was appointed, the board organised training sessions for teachers to brief them about the new question paper model. Schools had requested the board to upload model question papers for each subject, so that even those who could not attend the training will understand what needs to be done.

top news
RCEP trade deal a no-go, PM Modi says conscience doesn’t allow
RCEP trade deal a no-go, PM Modi says conscience doesn’t allow
No end to Maharashtra impasse as numbers don’t add up
No end to Maharashtra impasse as numbers don’t add up
Man storms revenue officer’s office, sets her on fire over land dispute
Man storms revenue officer’s office, sets her on fire over land dispute
India among most vulnerable to rising sea levels, says UN chief Guterres
India among most vulnerable to rising sea levels, says UN chief Guterres
Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli’s record in Deodhar final
Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli’s record in Deodhar final
MP man rapes daughter for over a year, shoots video to threaten younger ones
MP man rapes daughter for over a year, shoots video to threaten younger ones
ICC releases fixtures, new format of T20 World Cup 2020, India in Super 12
ICC releases fixtures, new format of T20 World Cup 2020, India in Super 12
Delhiites have their say on Odd-Even scheme & pollution menace
Delhiites have their say on Odd-Even scheme & pollution menace
trending topics
Odd Even RuleDelhiSourav GangulyPriyanka ChopraSamsung Galaxy S10Shah Rukh KhanPanipat Posters

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News