Class 9, 10 exams: Schools wait for new paper pattern, marking scheme

Even as the state education department reintroduced oral exams for Classes 9 to 11, schools are yet to get a detailed paper pattern and marking scheme for the 2019-20 academic year for Classes 9 and 10, at a time when the first-term exams for these classes are less than a month away.

In a government resolution released on August 8, the department had made provisions to bring back internal examinations, or oral exams, worth 20 marks, for languages and social sciences after state Class 10 pass percentage saw almost a 10% dip this year. It directed the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) to come up with a revised marking scheme with 80 marks allotted for written exams and 20 for internal assessments.

The MSBSHSE, however, did not have a committee in place to revise the syllabus as the syllabus-revision work for these classes was taken up by Balbharti — the state’s publishing bureau. “There was no clarity about who is responsible for realigning the paper pattern now, which has led to the delay,” said an official from the education department.

Shakuntala Kale, chairperson of the MSBSHSE, said that the work on revising the marking scheme is on. “The board has given the work to subject experts who would soon come up with the details,” said Kale. When asked when the details would be out, Kale denied sharing details.

Schools said they have now designed their own paper pattern as per the old syllabus until they get clarity. “Since the marking scheme has not come, we have decided on a paper pattern at the school level for now. Exams would begin after Ganpati vacations and we cannot wait any longer to set exam papers,” said Uday Nare, teacher at Hansraj Morarji Public school, Andheri.

