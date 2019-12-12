Classical music treat at Kalyan from Friday

mumbai

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 00:53 IST

Kalyan

Three-day-long Devgandharva classical music festival will begin at Archarya Atre auditorium on Friday.

This year, flautist Rakesh Chaurasia’s performance is the highlight of the festival.

The festival is organised by 92-year-old Kalyan Gayan Samaj. Started in 2001, it is organising the festival for the 18th year.

“This year, music lovers will get to see popular artists performing live,” said Prashant Dandekar, organiser of the festival.

“Single day tickets will be available on the day of the event two hours before the show. People can also book tickets for all three days,” added Dandekar.

The event

What: 18th Devgandharva classical music festival

When: December 13, 14 and 15

Where: Acharya Atre auditorium, Kalyan (West)