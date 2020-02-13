Cloud cover brings down city’s temperature

mumbai

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:19 IST

The city witnessed cloudy conditions on Wednesday, which led to a marginal drop in the day temperatures. The weather bureau said the cloud cover was caused by weather conditions over the Arabian Sea.

The Santacruz weather station, representative of the suburbs, recorded the maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius – 3.4 degree Celsius above normal – on Wednesday. On Monday and Tuesday, the day temperatures were 35 and 35.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

The Colaba weather station, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 32.2 degrees Celsius – 2.3 degree Celsius above normal.

However, the minimum temperatures continued to be much above the normal mark. The suburbs recorded 22.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday as well as Tuesday, which is 4.6 degrees Celsius above normal. South Mumbai recorded 22.6 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degree Celsius above normal.

According to SG Kamble, scientist at India Meteorological Department, the cloud cover over the city is likely to remain for at least the next two days.

“A cyclonic circulation over coastal Karnataka region and its surrounding areas as well as similar weather systems over the northern parts of Maharashtra led to partly cloudy conditions,” said Kamble.

Independent meteorologists said the cloud cover was not restricted to Mumbai alone, but present over central Maharashtra and parts of Marathwada.

“There is an anticyclone [high pressure region] with clockwise winds over the northern parts of Maharashtra at around 5,000 feet above the ground. Under its influence, winds from the east over Maharashtra are carrying moisture from Bay of Bengal,” said Akshay Deoras, meteorologist and PhD researcher department of meteorology, University of Reading, United Kingdom.

“Moisture and strong heating during the day leads to the formation of such clouds, which is a common phenomenon during early spring or spring season,” he added.

The moisture levels were high on Wednesday, with the humidity shooting up to 90% in south Mumbai during the day. By evening, it dropped to 60%. The suburbs recorded 58% and 48% humidity levels during the day and in the evening.

With high moisture, the pollution levels also increased. The air quality index (AQI) on Wednesday was recorded at 183 (moderate) for particulate matter (PM) 2.5 pollutant. It is expected to be 186 (moderate) on Thursday.