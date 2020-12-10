Cloud cover over Mumbai, unseasonal rainfall unlikely, says IMD

mumbai

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 00:09 IST

The city witnessed partly cloudy conditions during the day and persistent cloud cover by the evening on Wednesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures, both in the suburbs and south Mumbai, were above the normal mark.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said cloudy conditions were under the influence of a weather system in the southeast Arabian Sea, and generally cloudy skies were predicted for the next three days, but Mumbai is not likely to witness any unseasonal rainfall.

“According to our weather models, a low-pressure weather system has formed over the southeast Arabian Sea and led to the formation of associated weather systems along the west coast. While Mumbai is not likely to receive any rain, there is a possibility of rain for districts of south Konkan and south-central Maharashtra in the coming days. Associated rain warning will be issued on Thursday as we are monitoring this system closely,” said Bishwambhar Singh, director, regional meteorological centre, IMD Mumbai.

However, on late Wednesday evening, very light drizzling was reported some parts of the city such as Powai and Santacruz for a brief period. However, the IMD did not update its forecast for any expected rain activity for late Wednesday night or Thursday.

Meanwhile, even with less sunshine, there was a marginal decline in the maximum temperature, while the minimum temperature increased by 2 degrees Celsius from Tuesday to Wednesday. At the Santacruz weather observatory, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, the day temperature was 36 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees Celsius above normal, as compared to 36.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the hottest December day in six years and second hottest for the month over a decade. The minimum temperature at Santacruz was 20 degrees Celsius, 2 degree Celsius above normal. At Colaba weather station, representative of south Mumbai, the day and night temperatures were 33.8 and 23 degrees Celsius respectively, both almost 2 degrees Celsius above normal. Moisture levels were low as 53% humidity was recorded in the suburbs 67% in south Mumbai. “This kept the heat index (air temperature and relative humidity) low leading to a reduced feeling of perceived hot weather,” said Singh.

Though hazy conditions were witnessed on Wednesday, the air quality index (AQI) was much lower than earlier in the week. It was 145 (moderate) on Wednesday against 173 (moderate) on Tuesday and 189 (moderate) on Monday, according to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). Researchers said high temperatures and low moisture kept air quality in check. An AQI of 139 (moderate) has been predicted for Thursday.