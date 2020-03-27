CM: Ensure funds reach maximum beneficiaries

mumbai

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 23:52 IST

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the respective departments to ensure that the share from the special package of ₹1.70 lakh crore announced by the Central government on Thursday reaches maximum beneficiaries in the state. Besides the 6.7 crore beneficiaries that get the monthly grains stock through the public distribution system, nearly 80 lakh farmers will get the cash credit of ₹2000 early; more than 30 lakh widows, disabled and senior citizens are expected to get the benefits from the package announced by the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Besides the insurance cover to health worker fighting Covid-19, free share of rice, wheat and pulse for three months to the poor; ex gratia of ₹1,000 to senior citizens and poor disabled; rise in the wages underemployment guarantee scheme are expected to the benefit lakhs of poor families from the state.

“The collectors have been directed to ensure that the awareness among these beneficiaries was created properly. They have also been asked to set up special cells to guide the beneficiaries at the district and tehsil level,” said an official from the chief minister office.

The state government has 25 lakh families below the poverty line that get 35kg grains at ₹2 and ₹3 a kg per month, while another 1.25 lakh families counted as priority households get 5kg of wheat or rice per person in the family per month, under the Food Security Act. Similarly, a few lakh families can avail the free LPG cylinders for next three months,” said an official from food and civil supplies department.