CM Thackeray announces strawberry research centre

mumbai

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 00:22 IST

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that a strawberry research centre will be set up in Mahabaleshwar. He also directed the state administration to tap the possibility of strawberry cultivation in the adjoining areas.

Thackeray, who is on the three-day tour to Mahabaleshwar, held a meeting to review to possibilities of tourism development. The meeting, held at Raj Bhavan in Mahabaleshwar, was attended by tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray and officials from the district collectorate, agriculture and tourism department. The agriculture department has been directed by the government to chalk out a proposal for the research centre at Mahabaleshwar.

Thackeray said research on strawberry would ensure its quality upgradation, paving way for tapping nearby area for cultivation. Aaditya said high-quality strawberry cream has the potential to fetch demand in market and asked the administration to work in that direction.

The tourism department has also been directed to appoint police officers in the area as well as guides who can converse in multiple languages, as the hill station attracts tourists from other states and countries. It has also been asked to tap the possibility of operating e-vehicles to reduce the pollution.