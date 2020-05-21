CM to decide on newspaper delivery soon

mumbai

Updated: May 21, 2020 00:22 IST

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday held a meeting with newspaper distributors of Mumbai and assured that a decision on restarting door-to-door delivery of newspapers, which has been stopped temporarily, would be taken after looking at the current Covid-19 situation. The state government had stopped door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines from April 20 due to the extent of the outbreak.

Thackeray, in the meeting held via videoconferencing, called it a ‘temporary’ measure and said newspapers are a ‘daily need’. A statement from the chief minister’s office said, “Currently, delivery of newspapers is stopped due to the scare of Covid-19 but this is temporary. We will see the situation and find a way from this soon.”

In the meeting, newspapers vendors and distributors said housing societies in Mumbai are also not allowing delivery of newspapers due to fear of Covid-19 spread.