CM Uddhav Thackeray holds meeting on security ahead of Ram Mandir bhoomipujan

CM Uddhav Thackeray holds meeting on security ahead of Ram Mandir bhoomipujan

mumbai Updated: Jul 30, 2020 01:49 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
Hindustantimes
         

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday held a high-level meeting on internal security to discuss the law and order situation in Maharashtra on August 5, when bhoomipujan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be conducted. The state government has reportedly received specific intelligence input that there could be “law-and-order issues” if Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the ceremony in the Uttar Pradesh city.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, home minister Anil Deshmukh and senior officials from the home department were also present at the meeting.

“Tension is likely to emerge on August 5, which is also the first anniversary of the decision of revocation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The Central government is likely to issue high alert on the day across the country. The tension could intensify if PM Modi personally attends the function [at Ayodhya]. In such a situation, security forces in the state are to be deployed at full strength as discussed in the meeting,” said a state government official, requesting anonymity.

The law-and-order situation during upcoming festivals, Bakri Eid and Ganeshotsav, too, was discussed in the meeting.

No leaders from three ruling parties of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi are expected to attend the bhoomipujan ceremony. While Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has already said he will not be going, Thackeray has said an e-bhoomipujan should be conducted to avoid crowding at the temple site.

