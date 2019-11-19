e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

‘Don’t want state to monitor polls’

mumbai Updated: Nov 19, 2019 00:18 IST
Yesha Kotak
Yesha Kotak
Hindustantimes
         

Co-operative housing societies across the city are unhappy with the changes to the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Act 2019, which came into effect on September 24. As per the amended Act, the societies have to inform the registrar about their internal elections, following which an official will be appointed to monitor the polls.

On Saturday, the office-bearers of some of the oldest co-operative housing societies in the city gathered at Bandra to discuss the changes in the law. They submitted a list of their objections to Bandra legislator Ashish Shelar and are planning to meet the Maharashtra chief secretary on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

Cornel Gonsalves, secretary of Salsette Catholic Co-operative Housing Society (SCCHS), Bandra, which completed 100 years last year, said that they had raised their objections with the government before the bill was passed. However, their concerns were not addressed in the law.

“The government doesn’t pay us for running our societies. Then why does it want to interfere in our elections? Besides, we are expected to pay around ₹10,000 for the poll process,” said Gonsalves.

Vinod Sampat, president of Co-operative Societies Residents Welfare Association, said the societies would have to wait for a new government to be formed. “As of now, no society can conduct elections, because a mechanism would have to be put in place after the new government is formed. So, the objections raised by the members does not apply at present.

top news
4 soldiers, two civilian porters killed as avalanche hits patrol in Siachen
4 soldiers, two civilian porters killed as avalanche hits patrol in Siachen
‘Didn’t discuss Shiv Sena’: Sharad Pawar after talks with Sonia Gandhi
‘Didn’t discuss Shiv Sena’: Sharad Pawar after talks with Sonia Gandhi
Ramdas Athawale hints at Sena-BJP compromise in Maharashtra
Ramdas Athawale hints at Sena-BJP compromise in Maharashtra
‘His zeal is making our planet a better place’: PM Modi on Bill Gates
‘His zeal is making our planet a better place’: PM Modi on Bill Gates
Airtel, Vodafone Idea to hike tariffs from December 1
Airtel, Vodafone Idea to hike tariffs from December 1
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Bill Gates meets PM Modi, attends NITI Aayog event on Indian health system
Bill Gates meets PM Modi, attends NITI Aayog event on Indian health system
trending topics
HTLS 2019Manish MalhotraChidambaramTanushree DuttaJNU protestsGood Newwz trailerArvind KejriwalParliament Winter Session live updates

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News