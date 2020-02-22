‘Coastal zone plan, maps left out natural areas from MMR’

mumbai

A non-governmental organisation has filed a petition in the Bombay high court (HC), alleging the 2019 coastal regulation zone (CRZ) rules do not cover large stretches natural areas along coast of the Mumbai Metropolitan region (MMR).

According to Vanashakti, the coastal zone management plan (CZMP) maps prepared in 2018 as well as draft maps from 2019 have left out ecologically-fragile areas. The state environment department said the maps have not been finalised yet.

The petition, filed on February 17, is against the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management that developed the CZMP maps, the Union environment ministry, national and state coastal authorities, and various departments of the Maharashtra government. HT has a copy of the petition. The petitioners have challenged the final map from 2018 and draft maps from 2019, saying the documents contain errors, which include lack of distinct colour coding for major CRZ-I areas and an incorrectly-demarcated hazard line (a demarcation along the coast that takes into account natural changes along the shore and the possible impact of climate change in coming years).

Stalin D, director, Vanashakti, said, “CZMP maps, which were meant to demarcate inter tidal areas, hazard lines, turtles nesting sites etc., are virtually open to development now. This CZMP does not adhere to the CRZ notification nor does any justice to it. If this is accepted, it will wreak havoc on the coastline.”

Vanashakti’s petition alleges that CZMP maps prepared as per the CRZ 2011 in 2018 as well as draft maps (currently circulated for suggestions and objections by the state) in 2019 have left out ecologically-fragile areas like mangrove forests across Gorai and Bandra; coral reefs along Marine Drive; mudflats from Sewri to Mankhurd and Vashi including areas under the Thane creek flamingo sanctuary; salt pans at Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, Versova, and Wadala; as well as turtle nesting sites and important bird areas in MMR.

The environment department said the petition was premature as citizens could still file objections and suggestions to the final maps. “We will consider every objection and rectify issues with draft maps,” said Sanjay Sandashiv, undersecretary (environment department). “All maps were made scientifically. Eco-sensitive areas have been clubbed as CRZ-1 under one colour code. If required, changes will be made,” he added.