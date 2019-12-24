Colleges have to submit fee proposal to fra every year

mumbai

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 01:15 IST

Colleges will have to submit fresh applications annually each year to the state fee regulating authority (FRA), even if they want to continue with the same fee structure as the previous academic year.

Many higher education institutes have not submitted their fee proposal yet as they are continuing the same fee structure, which was approved by the authority for 2019-20, in 2020-21. FRA, however, has asked the institutes to submit the proposals irrespective of a change in the structure.

In a circular released last week, FRA made it clear that as per the Regulation of Admission and Fees Act, 2015, there is no provision for declaration or approval of fee structure of any academic year without examining the fee proposal.

“Approval of fee structure means the FRA will examine profit and loss statement of the institute, balance-sheet, audit report, strength of faculties, their salary structure, infrastructural facilities as well as non-salary expenditure,” said a statement released by the fee regulator.

A senior FRA official told HT that fee proposals are important not just for increasing fees but also to study the institute’s performance. “FRA doesn’t only give approval for increasing fee but also slashes fees if and when they deem it fit. So they need FRA’s approval every year,” the official said.

FRA decides fees of all professional courses offered at private unaided institutes in the state.