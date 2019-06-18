Compensation for rain mishaps: BMC may get new policy

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) law committee has asked the civic administration to come up with a compensation policy for citizens who are injured or killed in rain-related accidents caused directly or indirectly by the civic body’s negligence. These include tree-falls, pothole and manhole accidents, and bridge collapses.

The civic administration, however, is not convinced about forming a policy to provide aid to victims, but said it would consider the plan.

The law committee’s move, to fix responsibility for such incidents, comes on Monday — after three tree-fall deaths were reported last week. While the BMC has trimmed trees and removed concrete from trunks and roots, when a citizen is killed or injured in a tree-fall incident, no agency takes responsibility and victims or their families get no compensation.

“The BMC cannot wash its hands of, when citizens are dying year after year,” said Shiv Sena’s Sheetal Mhatre, who is the chairperson of the Law and Revenue Committee of the civic body.

“Last year, then civic commissioner said BMC will not offer compensation. We have asked the law department to come up with a policy that promises adequate compensation to victims of incidents that are directly or indirectly caused by the civic body,” she said.

Mhatre said the new policy will include all civic calamities such as tree falls, injuries or deaths caused by potholes on roads and drowning in manholes, bridge collapses, bee stings and any other incident that could have been avoided. The law committee has asked the civic law department to make a presentation on the policy at the next meeting, next month. Civic chief Praveen Pardeshi, however, said: “Our ultimate goal is to make sure the BMC provides the best of infrastructure to avoid such accidents. Eventually it is the tax payer’s money that will go to an individual, in case of any such accident.”

Pardeshi added, “However, we are working on getting third-party insurance cover from the contractor’s side in case of such accidents.”

Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Anand Wagralkar, who recently took charge of the law department, said, “Our stand on offering compensation is the same as earlier. It is not feasible to offer compensation to victims. All we can do is offer free treatment at BMC hospitals; in case of death, it is an accident.”

He added that the administration will look into the suggestions of the law committee and find a middle ground. “As administration, it is our job to consider the suggestions given by the committee.” Mhatre, however, pointed out that the administration had promised on record to bring in a draft policy. “The question of whether it’s feasible or not is a matter of discussion. The administration cannot simply wash its hands off liability in such cases. There has to be a discussion, either a global insurance policy for all Mumbaiites or a fund reserve, or a tie-up with an insurance company.”

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 01:45 IST