Complete access to Wakf Board land papers soon

Mumbai:

Although the state has ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities by Wakf Board, which regulates the working of Muslim charity trusts, speaking to the media on Sunday, Minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the Central had initiated the process of providing a record of Waqf board properties across the country online under ‘Wakf Management System of India’ (WAMSI).

“In the last three years, we have been working to streamline the process. Around 90% of the work is done and many state Wakf Boards have started uploading records online,” Naqvi said.

He added the boards have been asked to appoint six employees, whose salary will be paid by the Centre, so that they could look after the digital process, survey and give legal advice.

“As far as the encroached land is concerned, the state is expected to take action against them. But, if the land is lying vacant, then the same property can be used for educational or social welfare purpose,” Naqvi said.

As per the Wakf Act, 1954, a central council is appointed by the government to advice state Wakf boards for proper administration of these properties. A Wakf property is a charitable endowment under Islamic law used for religious or charitable purposes for the community.

Khalid Babu Qureshi, a member of the Maharashtra state Wakf Board said that the process of digitisation had started in the state, and it would help free encroached land in Pune, Solapur and Nashik. The state Wakf board currently has one lakh acres of land.

“As of now if one goes to see there are no safety measures to protect Wakf properties, which is why politicians and big industrialists encroach upon it. The state government also doesn’t use stringent measures in these cases. If the details go online, it will help in future to know the exact amount of these properties. These funds with Wakf board can then be used for the welfare of Muslim community,” Qureshi said.

Qureshi added that the Wakf Act, 1995 states “once a Wakf property, always a Wakf property”.