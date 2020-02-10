e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Congress aims for populist sops; NCP, Sena shoot them down?

Congress aims for populist sops; NCP, Sena shoot them down?

mumbai Updated: Feb 10, 2020 23:56 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
Hindustantimes
         

While the Congress, which is the third partner in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state, has been trying to pitch populist schemes such as providing free electricity and bigger houses to slum-dwellers, its ruling partners, the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), seem to be shooting them down.

Congress leader and the state’s energy minister Nitin Raut on Friday announced that his department was tapping the idea of making electricity free for consumers who use below 100 units of power. Raut said he has directed his department to check the feasibility of such a sop for below poverty line (BPL) families and slum-dwellers. However, a day after the announcement, deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar ridiculed the idea and said the government should not resort to providing freebies. “In the backdrop of the current financial situation, we can’t afford to offer such sops,” he said on Sunday. If the state provides a waiver to 40 lakh consumers who use less than 100 units of power every month, the annual burden on the exchequer is expected to be around ₹1,300 crore.

The Congress’s second ambitious scheme announced ahead of the polls last year was to provide 500-sqft houses to slum-dwellers.In a recent letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Milind Deora expressed the need for the party ministers in the state to press for such a scheme. However, in a recent report, the SRA said providing 500-sqft houses against the existing norm of 300-sq ft houses would not be possible as it will put burden on the infrastructure. The housing department is headed by NCP minister Jitendra Awhad. According to some Congress leaders, the schemes coined by them are being derailed in the race of one-upmanship. However, state chief of the Congress, Balasaheb Thorat, said, “There is no discord within the government. Raut said we’re considering offering free power to the poor and the modalities are being checked. Similar is the case with bigger houses. We had a manifesto with NCP, so all the ruling parties are committed to fulfil it.”

top news
US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India
US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India
One CM seat, 21 centres and 2,600 staff: EC gears up for counting day
One CM seat, 21 centres and 2,600 staff: EC gears up for counting day
How India quietly planned the evacuation of 600 Indian students from Wuhan
How India quietly planned the evacuation of 600 Indian students from Wuhan
VP Menon: An unsung hero of modern India | Opinion
VP Menon: An unsung hero of modern India | Opinion
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
Why the Delhi election matters | Opinion
Why the Delhi election matters | Opinion
India Predicted XI: Pant to return, multiple changes in line for 3rd ODI
India Predicted XI: Pant to return, multiple changes in line for 3rd ODI
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
trending topics
Delhi Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Oscars 2020General RawatOscars 2020 Winners

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News