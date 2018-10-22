Congress worker allegedly stabbed to death over social media post in Mumbai suburb

A Congress worker was allegedly stabbed to death, reportedly over a post on social media, in suburban Ghatkopar here in the wee hours Monday. Manoj Dubey (45) was stabbed by two or three unidentified assailants near Asalpha metro station around 1.30 am, a police official said.

A police team took him to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, the official added.

Asked about some media reports which said a political post he had written on social media could have led to the killing, the official stated that the exact reason for the attack was yet to be ascertained. A case of murder has been registered, he added.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 14:00 IST