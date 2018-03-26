Constable suffering from depression jumps to death near Mumbai

A 55-year-old constable committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of his building in Virar on Saturday night.

The deceased, identified as Kishor Dalwi, lived on the fourth floor and was working with the Mumbai Police’s Motor Transport department at Nagpada.

On Saturday, Dalwi, along with his wife had gone for a stroll after dinner. After he returned, he went to the terrace of his building in Amod Society, Dongarpada, and jumped off the edge.

Police said Dalwi was tired of his medical condition and ended his life due to depression.

“Dalwi had been suffering from depression since July 2017, and was undergoing treatment at J J Hospital. He was on leave due to his ailment,” said Gajendra Singh Patil, an officer from Virar police station.

The constable’s son Bhushan, along with their neighbours, rushed Dalwi to Sanjeevani Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission, Patil said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death. They are yet to get the post mortem report.