 Constable suspended for showering notes on schoolgirls in Republic Day function in Maharashtra
Constable suspended for showering notes on schoolgirls in Republic Day function in Maharashtra

A senior Nagpur (rural) police official said constable Pramod Walke had been suspended for indiscipline for his note-showering act which took place at a Republic Day cultural programme in a zilla parishad school in Nand village in the district’s Bhivapur taluka.

mumbai Updated: Jan 28, 2019 21:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Nagpur
A constable was suspended on Monday after a video of him showering currency notes on schoolgirls performing at a Republic Day function in Nagpur in Maharashtra went viral on social media.(HT/Picture for representation)

A constable was suspended on Monday after a video of him showering currency notes on schoolgirls performing at a Republic Day function in Nagpur in Maharashtra went viral on social media.

A senior Nagpur (rural) police official said constable Pramod Walke had been suspended for indiscipline for his note-showering act which took place at a Republic Day cultural programme in a zilla parishad school in Nand village in the district’s Bhivapur taluka.

“Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ola has suspended constable Pramod Walke and initiated a departmental inquiry,” the official said.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 21:12 IST

