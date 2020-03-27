e-paper
Cop’s bike stolen during Janta Curfew

mumbai Updated: Mar 27, 2020 01:03 IST
HT Correspondent
An assistant police inspector (API) posted with Bangur Nagar police station approached Powai police after his Royal Enfield bike was stolen during Janata Curfew on Sunday. API Pravin Pawar, 43, in his complaint stated that on March 21 he had parked his bike near his building after returning from work. “The next day was Janta curfew so I didn’t step out of my house in the morning,’’ said Pawar. An FIR was lodged against an unknown person.

