Cops look for woman who kidnapped baby from Dadar

mumbai

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 23:33 IST

The Shivaji Park police have launched a manhunt for a woman, who allegedly kidnapped a three-month old boy from a Dadar footpath on December 28.

The police has nabbed her accomplice and is interrogating him. He revealed that the woman, said to be in her 30s, had boarded a north India-bound train along with him.

“The accused woman, suspected to be in 30s, befriended the man couple of weeks before she decided to kidnap the baby. The two then kidnapped the child and posing as his parents, boarded a north India-bound train. The man fell asleep during the journey. On waking up at Gujarat, he realised that the woman and the baby were missing,” an officer from Shivaji Park police station, who is investigating the case, told HT on Saturday.

On December 29, Puja Anil Bhosale, 22, a vegetable vendor at Dadar market, approached the police, alleging that her child, Roshan, was missing from the footpath where she and her family slept. The police filed a first information report (FIR) and began investigating the case. The family did not have his photograph, and the police tried to find the leads through the baby’s clothes.

One of the CCTV cameras in the area captured the accused woman walking away with the infant, who was wearing the clothes, described by Bhosale. The man, who the police nabbed, was also seen walking along with the woman.

The officers managed to obtain the details of the woman’s accomplice and claim that he has criminal records.

The police has claimed to have obtained concrete leads in the case. “We have got received specific leads on the woman’s whereabouts and will soon nab her,” the officer said.

The accused have been booked under section 363 (abduction) of Indian Penal Code.