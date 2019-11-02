e-paper
Cops seize weapons in Kalyan, arrest two

mumbai Updated: Nov 02, 2019 00:55 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Two people were arrested for carrying firearms and cartridges in Kalyan on Friday. The police seized cartridges, a sword and knives from them.

Suresh Thevar, 30, and  Pravin Lahoriya, 23, were produced in court and remanded in police custody till November 4.

On Friday, around 2.58am, the police got a tip-off that Thevar, a resident of Bhandup, was carrying arms and going towards an old building at APMC market in Bail Bazaar, Kalyan (West). He was riding his black motorcycle.

The police reached the spot and frisked Thevar and found a pistol and four cartridges on him. He was booked under relevant sections of  Indian Arms Act and Indian Penal Code.

 The police also found that Thevar was booked in several offences in Bhandup and Tamil Nadu.

 “He told us about his accomplice Lahoriya. He arrested Lahoriya from Titwala with firearm and cartridges. Later, we searched Thevar’s house in Titwala we found more firearms, a sword and knives. All the weapons were seized,”said Vivek Pansare, deputy commissioner of police, Kalyan zone 3.  

He added,”We are yet to learn if the duo used to sell weapons or used them to commit crimes. We will also check if more persons are involved in this racket.”

The police seized three firearms, 11 cartridges, a sword and two knives and a motorcycle worth ₹1.41 lakh.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 00:55 IST

‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
