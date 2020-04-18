Cops with health issues kept away from Covid-19 hotspots

mumbai

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 23:52 IST

The Mumbai Police, which has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the Maharashtra Police department, has kept its staff with health issues away from the containment zones where the chances of them getting infected by the pandemic are relatively high.

As of Saturday, a total of 37 police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra Police department of which 18 are from Mumbai, 17 from Thane and one each from Pune city and Mumbai Government Railway Police (GRP), as per the information received by Vinayak Deshmukh, assistant inspector general, law and order, Maharashtra Police.

When asked about preventive measures being taken for the officers with health issues, Pranaya Ashok, DCP (ops) and spokesperson for Mumbai Police said, “We are avoiding the deployment of older and physically weak in frontline areas.”

Hotel rooms booked for quarantined cops

In order to ensure that families of police officers asked to be in quarantine do not contract Covid-19, police department has arranged hotel rooms for such officers.

Senior inspector of Vakola police station, Kailash Avhad, said, “I have booked around 50 rooms in three hotels so that we can use them in case of emergency to quarantine our police personnel. Our zonal DCP has asked every police station to make arrangements for self-quarantined officers.”

183 FIRs on Friday over lockdown violations

A total of 183 FIRs were lodged against 335 people on Friday in which 164 cases were for gathering in one place.

In all, 73 FIRs were lodged in the central region with containment zones, followed by west region where 58 FIRs were lodged. Till Friday 7,911 people were booked in 4,015 FIRs for lockdown violations.

Nine jogging at Juhu beach arrested

The Santacruz police on Saturday arrested nine men for jogging on Juhu beach.

Shriram Koregaonkar, senior inspector of Santacruz police station, said that, “Around 5 am our staff at the beat chowky found nine people jogging near Sea Princess hotel while patrolling.”

Man booked for using MLA sticker on car

An FIR has been registered against a 20-year-old college student on Friday for allegedly using a MLA sticker on his car to avoid being caught during the lockdown.

The accused, Sahet Shaha, a BCom student, was caught near Andheri flyover. Senior inspector of Andheri police station, Vijay Belge, confirmed the development.

122 cases of hate speech on internet

Cyber police lodged 222 FIRs, including 122 cases of hate speech among communities and 77 for fake news during the lockdown till Saturday.

“In all 46 accused are arrested and 170 are identified,” said Balsing Rajput, SP, Maharashtra Cyber.