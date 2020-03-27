Corona: Aarey tribal villagers allege no food

mumbai

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 01:02 IST

Over the last four days, several tribal hamlets in Aarey Colony have not been receiving water or are receiving mucky water. Meanwhile, the residents alleged they aren’t allowed to move out of their hamlets and hence, are running out of food supplies. At Khambhachapada and Gaondevipada, which has around 150 houses, residents have been receiving mucky water for the past three days, whereas Devichapada hasn’t received water for the last four days. “We are daily wage workers… if we don’t go to work, how will we get money to purchase food?” said Manda Samkar, a resident.