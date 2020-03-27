e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Corona: Aarey tribal villagers allege no food

Corona: Aarey tribal villagers allege no food

mumbai Updated: Mar 27, 2020 01:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Over the last four days, several tribal hamlets in Aarey Colony have not been receiving water or are receiving mucky water. Meanwhile, the residents alleged they aren’t allowed to move out of their hamlets and hence, are running out of food supplies. At Khambhachapada and Gaondevipada, which has around 150 houses, residents have been receiving mucky water for the past three days, whereas Devichapada hasn’t received water for the last four days. “We are daily wage workers… if we don’t go to work, how will we get money to purchase food?” said Manda Samkar, a resident.

top news
G20 readies $5 trillion war chest to combat coronavirus
G20 readies $5 trillion war chest to combat coronavirus
Coronavirus deaths, cases in India see biggest jump in a day
Coronavirus deaths, cases in India see biggest jump in a day
India fights economic epidemic amid lockdown to curb Covid-19 spread
India fights economic epidemic amid lockdown to curb Covid-19 spread
Special flights from Delhi airport to fly back foreigners from 5 countries
Special flights from Delhi airport to fly back foreigners from 5 countries
For Covid-19 lockdown, Delhi introduces colour-coded e-passes
For Covid-19 lockdown, Delhi introduces colour-coded e-passes
Huawei’s new smartphones feature a 50-megapixel camera
Huawei’s new smartphones feature a 50-megapixel camera
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
Coronavirus | India cases surge; phone tracking idea; 24x7 shops: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | India cases surge; phone tracking idea; 24x7 shops: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news