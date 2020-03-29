e-paper
Corona lockdown: Vendors throw veggies at civic officials

mumbai Updated: Mar 29, 2020 23:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Vendors in Vasai threw vegetables on Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) officials on Sunday protesting against its decision to shift them to a nearby playground.VVMC had shut the market at Ambadi Road, Vasai and had banned vendors from sitting on the streets and asked them to shift their business to Manickpur civic ground. When a VVMC squad came to seize the wares of vendors still sitting on streets they threw vegetables at them.

