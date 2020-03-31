Coronavirus: CISF constable tested negative

mumbai

The head constable (HC) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), posted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), who tested positive for Covid-19 on March 28, has tested negative in the latest report. “The head constable’s second report is negative. His third test will be done after 48 hours,” said Hemendra Singh, spokesperson, CISF.