Coronavirus: CISF constable tested negative

Coronavirus: CISF constable tested negativemumbai Updated: Mar 31, 2020 18:23 IST
The head constable (HC) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), posted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), who tested positive for Covid-19 on March 28, has tested negative in the latest report. “The head constable’s second report is negative. His third test will be done after 48 hours,” said Hemendra Singh, spokesperson, CISF.
