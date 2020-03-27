Coronavirus lockdown: 110 daily wage workers rescued in Mumbai from 2 trucks, drivers booked

mumbai

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 23:57 IST

Nagpada police on Thursday night booked two truck drivers under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly trying to ferry 110 daily wage labourers to Uttar Pradesh without permission, despite restrictions on movement within or outside the state. The police have taken the rescued workers to their respective industrial units and asked their employers to provide for their accommodation.

The police intercepted the trucks after receiving a tip-off. According to the police, the rescued men are daily wage labourers who worked in the bag, garment and other small-scale industries at Kamathipura. Some others were employed with private contractors and electronic repair units. They were allegedly abandoned by their employers after the lockdown was announced.

“With outstation train services suspended, the drivers had offered to take the men to their hometown in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, on the trucks and were charging ₹4,000- ₹5,000 from each of them. The drivers claimed that they were charging the labourers only for the fuel cost and other expenses during the 1,400-kilometre journey,” Shalini Sharma, senior inspector of Nagpada police station said..

The police took the rescued men to the Nagpada basketball ground, where they were provided with beddings with the help of locals for the night.

According to Komail Merchant, a chartered accountant and a resident of Mustufa Manzil near the basketball ground, on Thursday night the police approached the society members and sought their help to provide the labourers with beddings.

“We learnt about the plight of the workers and helped the police in whatever ways possible. The police ensured that the sleeping arrangements for the rescued men were made according to the social distancing norm and also provided them with breakfast as well as gloves, masks and medicines,” said Merchant.

On Friday, the police handed over the custody of the workers to their respective employers, and the latter were asked to give an undertaking that they will provide accommodation at the industrial units to their employees till the lockdown ends.

“After being rescued the workers revealed that after the lockdown was announced their employers had asked them to vacate the factories where they usually lived. Thus, they were heading back to their hometown. But we have asked the owners to take responsibility of the workers or face legal action. We have also assured the workers that we will ensure that they remain safe and get food and medicines every day,” said Sharma.

Sharma has also appealed to Mumbaiites to provide daily wage workers employed by them at factory units with food and medicine and not to leave them stranded on roads to suffer. “Many of the men who were rescued broke down and were feeling reluctant to stay back in the city. They were also worried about contracting coronavirus and other diseases,” added Sharma.

According to Afzal Dawoodani, vice-president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) transport wing and a Dongri resident, the lockdown has prompted many truck and tempo owners and drivers to take advantage of the situation.

“Recently, I discovered that a pickup van had ferried 35 daily wage labourers from Mumbai to Uttar Pradesh. It is a sorry state of affairs and the police should take stringent measures against those who exploit others,” said Dawoodani, adding that he was providing food for such workers everyday along with social groups.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai police on Friday intercepted an ambulance and essential services trucks among at least 10 vehicles transporting 99 passengers. The passengers, mostly daily wage labourers, were trying to get back to their native places as they were stranded in the city. “We intercepted the vehicles in Taloja, Kalamboli and Vashi,” said Sunil Lokhande, deputy commissioner of police, traffic.

In Kalamboli, seven vehicles, including an ambulance, a pick-up truck, an autorickshaw and other trucks were stopped along the Sion-Panvel highway. The 63 passengers were staying in Mumbai. “We stopped seven vehicles, including an ambulance, which had passengers from Ghatkopar, Mulund and different areas in Mumbai. The drivers were booked and released on a bail bond,” said Satish Gaikwad, senior inspector at Kalamboli police station.

The police took back the people to the areas where they came from and advised them to stay put until the lockdown is over.

In Vashi, 28 people were huddled in two trucks, which were stopped at the Vashi toll booth. Another truck was stopped at Taloja carrying eight persons, all of whom were residents of areas in and around Navi Mumbai.

All the drivers of the vehicles were booked under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for violating the lockdown order.

In Thane, around 50 labourers, who were travelling in a truck, were caught at Anand Nagar check post on Friday. The police said the labourers were trying to go to their native place in Uttar Pradesh.

“They were going to UP taking the Nashik route. The police caught them at Nashik and sent them back. While they were returning to Mumbai, the truck was again stopped by the Thane police at Anand Nagar check post,” said an officer from Kopri police station, Thane.

“The labourers given food packets as they had not eaten for two days and were sent back in Mumbai,” said an officer from Kopri police station.

The truck driver has been booked under section 188 of Indian Penal Code.