Coronavirus lockdown: No local or long-distance trains till April 14, says Railways

mumbai Updated: Mar 25, 2020 23:34 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21 days lockdown for the entire country on Tuesday amid the rise in number of coronavirus cases; the Indian railways have extended the suspension of train services till April 14.

Local train services in the city will also be suspended until April 14. This is for the first time in the history of local train operations that the services will be suspended for 23 days.

In a directive issued by the railway ministry to all zonal railways, the ministry has stated that passenger trains, suburban trains will remain cancelled. “In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of Covid-19, it has been decided that cancellation of all passenger train services on Indian railways, that is mail/express including premium trains, passenger trains, suburban trains and trains of metro railway, Kolkata shall be extended till 12am of April 14. Freight operations shall continue,” states the directives.

Local trains in the city were earlier already suspended from midnight of March 22 till March 31.

Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

