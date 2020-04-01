Coronavirus outbreak: 108 ambulance service runs without protective gears

mumbai

Apr 01, 2020

Drivers and doctors operating the ‘108’ ambulance service have alleged they are not provided personal protective equipment (PPE) and sanitisers, and the ambulances are not disinfected regularly. The 108 service has been taking suspected and confirmed Covid-19 patients to hospitals across the city. As per the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) guidelines, ambulances should be disinfected after transporting patients exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19, which is caused by the Sars-Cov-2 virus.

Ambulances operated by 108 — named after the telephone number for the service — assign one doctor to each patient being transported to hospital. WHO has made it mandatory for ambulance staffers to use PPE while carrying confirmed and suspected Covid-19 patients. However, Bharat Vikas Group, which runs the ambulance service with the state government, has not provided either PPE or sanitizers, alleged staffers.

Umesh Kumar (name changed upon request) is associated with a civic-run Covid-19 isolation centre. “Two days ago, I transported a suspected patient from Mumbai suburban to Kasturba Hospital. I also help put the patient on a stretcher. This exposed me to the virus, but I didn’t have hand sanitizer. I immediately bought soap to wash my hands,” he said.

Atiq Khan, leader of Maharashtra Mathadi Shramik Kamgar Sangharsh Union, said the union has asked the government to provide its members with medical insurance worth Rs 50 lakh for Covid-19. “We are putting our lives at risk every day by carrying patients to hospitals and we aren’t covered under medical insurance,” he said.

Khan also alleged ambulances are not disinfected as per WHO guidelines. “The service providers don’t even disinfect the ambulances, which make those sitting on the seats later vulnerable to the infection,” said Khan.

State authorities said it is not responsible for ambulance staffers’ PPE. “It is the duty of the service providers to ensure the safety of the workers. We will look into it,” said Dr Sadhanna Taide, director, Directorate of Health Service, Maharashtra.

Dnyaneshwar Shelke, CEO of the service said that there are 30 ambulances that cater to COVID-19 patients and all the staffers have been provided with protective kits. “People are trying to spread fake information. All staffers working with coronavirus ambulances have PPE. In other ambulances we have given general masks along with hand sanitizers. We are going to file complaint against the people for making false allegations.”