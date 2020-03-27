Coronavirus outbreak: Don’t ask for fogging if not needed, says BMC

mumbai

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 23:30 IST

Amid 21-day nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, the pest control services of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is getting flooded with calls to fumigate housing societies. Till March 21, over 26 thousand houses have been fumigated and the civic authority is running out of essential chemicals for fogging.

As per the data provided by the BMC, till March 21, 26,077 rooms, including huts, have been fumigated with sodium hypochlorite (bleach) across all the 24 wards in the city which includes 1,260 housing societies with 15,210 flats.

Coronavirus is transmitted through large respiratory droplets and contact transmission. As the virus can survive in the environment for days, it is essential to clean the contaminated premises with products containing antimicrobial agents. This is as per the guidelines of the Union health ministry.

“Whenever we get any confirmation about any Covid-19 (coronavirus disease) patient, we fumigate the rooms of the infected person along with the lifts and society surrounding. This helps to kill any possible presence of the virus in the surrounding,” said Rajan Naringrekar, head of the insecticide department.

“We mainly use sodium hypochlorite for the process as it denatures the proteins in bacteria and virus which is therefore effective,” he added.

BMC officers claimed that they are getting flooded with unnecessary calls from societies for fogging which is reducing their stock of chemicals. Currently, BMC has given a contract to Sirmaxo Chemicals Private Limited and Care One Solutions for the procurement process of sodium hypochlorite.

“We are running out of the chemicals which we need to preserve if the number of cases increases in the city. Unless a resident is found positive, there is no point in asking to fumigate the entire housing society. People need to stop panicking,” said Naringrekar.