Mumbai News / Coronavirus outbreak: Salons ask for customers' travel details to ensure safety of staff

mumbai Updated: Mar 17, 2020 01:06 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
As the number of cases affected by the new strain of coronavirus increased to 39 in the state, salons have started recording travel history of customers for the safety of their stylists.

Nikhil Mishra, a 32-year-old resident of Cotton Green who visited Enrich salon in Churchgate, was asked to fill up a declaration form about his travel history in the past 14 days. “I am a regular customer there, so when they suddenly asked me to fill the form, I was confused. Then they told me that it’s a precautionary measure taken for their hair stylists,” he said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people keep a distance of six feet from others to avoid spreading or contracting the virus. However, beauticians have to work in close physical contact with their customers, especially while doing facials, massages, plucking eye brows among others, which make them more susceptible to contracting the disease from any infected customer.

Krupa Manek, business head of Enrich Salon, Churchgate branch, said they are taking all necessary precautions in maintaining hygiene at the salon, including sterilising all equipment before using it. “If any client is unwell, we ask them to show health certificate or request them to come when they get well. We have provided the stylists with masks and gloves as precautionary measure,” he said.

Similarly, UrbanClap, an online home service provider, has started giving reminders to staff through the mobile application during work. The company has also assured medical insurance to staff for coronavirus.

