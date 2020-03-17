Coronavirus: Private firms ready for work from home and shutdown, says state health minister

mumbai

State public health minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said the corporate sector had assured the government that it would offer ‘work from home’ option to its employees and even observe 100% shutdown of firms providing non-essential services for a fortnight.

Tope held a meeting with more than 25 representatives of corporate sector, private hospitals and other associations at the state secretariat. “It was a fruitful meeting. The corporate sector has agreed to extend all possible help in the wake of epidemic outbreak. They have assured 100% shutdown of offices related to non-essential services for next 15 days,” said Tope. “They have also assured to enable ‘work from home’ option for employees so that the public transport and other such places can be decongested to prevent further outbreak. With technology in place, this is possible for them, they have said.”

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an order asking all private establishments, except those part of essential services, to use only 50% workforce. It was done as a precautionary measure to reduce crowding in trains, buses and other places in the city. The BMC commissioner has also said those who are found not following the order can face punitive action.

The corporate sector also assured the government to create awareness and educate their employees about precautionary measures. They have also agreed to help the state government in providing medical equipment through corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, the public health minister added.

The health minister said that such a diktat cannot be made for rest of the state as it could have an impact on daily wage earners and labourers engaged in industry or businesses in smaller cities and towns.

Sarthak Ranade, managing director, Johnson & Johnson, who was present at the meeting, said, “The most important task is to decongest the public transport system and most of us have committed to allow ‘work from home’ option.”

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), an apex industry body supported the government’s directive to function with 50% workforce. Arvind Goel Chairman, CII Maharashtra and MD, CEO of Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd, said, “CII strongly supports the government’s directive to all companies providing non-essential services to function at 50 per cent capacity and encourage private and public sector companies to allow their staff to work from home.”

Archie Vora, who works in a sales firm said, “We have been given the facility of work from home from Monday. We are also told to manage field work via phone rather than going to crowded places. However, we will have to go to office twice a week for meetings.”

Smaller firms are not giving the option. Viraj Mamania, who works in private financial firm said, “I work in a private firm having only four employees. There isn’t much crowd at our office, and hence the risk is reduced.”

