Thursday, Jan 23, 2020
Corporators set to go to Andaman to study roads

mumbai Updated: Jan 23, 2020 00:17 IST
After a discussion over visiting Chandigarh or Andaman Islands for a ‘study tour’, around 20 corporators from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Wednesday, approved a decision to go to the Andaman Islands. BMC will bear the tour’s expenditure.

The tour is proposed for studying the road network and stormwater drainage system at Andaman Islands. The tentative dates for the tour are February 1 to 4, and the estimated cost is around ₹22 lakh.

Priti Patankar, a Shiv Sena corporator who heads the BMC’s works committee said, “The proposal to visit Andaman Island for study purpose was passed on Wednesday. The dates and cost for the study tour are not finalised yet.”

The visit is expected to be scheduled in the next ten days; however, corporators from the BJP have opposed the visit. BJP corporator, Nehal Shah, said, “We have opposed the proposal on Wednesday considering there is no need to spend taxpayers’ money in the internet age we are currently in.”

Around 17 corporators from Shiv Sena and Congress supported the tour, whereas, five corporators from BJP opposed it.

