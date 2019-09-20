‘Country’s economy will be in trouble if slowdown continues’

mumbai

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 00:29 IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the country’s economy would be in trouble if the slowdown continues. He also dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare how many industries had to shut down, instead of talking about investment.

“It has been said that the country is facing a big recession. If this slowdown continues, the country’s economy will be in serious trouble,” Pawar said, adding, “Instead of talking about setting up of new industries, Modi should give details of how many industries had to shut down their units. He doesn’t have the courage to share those details.”

The NCP chief was addressing party workers at a gathering organised in Nanded district. Ahead of the state Assembly elections, Pawar is on a statewide tour to meet party cadre to boost their morale, following an exodus of senior leaders and sitting legislators. “Today, lakhs of youth are unemployed. Around 54 industries were shut down in Nashik and 16,000 youth lost their jobs. It comes at a time when the unemployment rate is already high. Now those who are employed, too, are losing their jobs,” alleged the former chief minister.

He further slammed the BJP government for its apathy towards farmers, claiming it has waived loans of big corporate houses. “This government has waived loans of companies, not of farmers. The government has no interest in the welfare of farmers. Big industrialists get facilities from banks if they are unable to repay loans. A few days ago, the government paid ₹86,000 crore to banks after they [industrialists] failed to repay their loan. But we [the Congress-NCP government] waived farmers’ loans worth ₹71,000 crore,” Pawar said.

He also lashed out at the Devendra Fadnavis-led state BJP government on its policy to lease out 25 forts for heritage hotels and wedding venues. “Chhatrapati Shivaji had built these forts to protect Maharashtra from enemies. They inspire the young generation. The government is trying to convert them into places of entertainment,” Pawar said.

