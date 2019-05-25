Couple hurt after ceiling plaster crashes on them at Mumbra chawl

A husband and wife sustained minor injuries after a portion of the plaster of their bedroom ceiling fell on them on Friday.

“Asif Sheikh, 37, and Shama Sheikh, 27, live in Duttawadi chawl at Mumbra. The incident took place around 4.25am, while they were asleep,” said Santosh Kadam, in-charge of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane.

The RDMC team reached the spot and rushed the Sheikhs to the civic hospital in Kalwa.

One of the RDMC officials said the one-storey chawl is illegal.

“Asif injured his right leg and stomach in the accident, while Shama sustained injuries to her left hand. Doctors said both of them are stable,” said Kadam.

First Published: May 25, 2019 00:40 IST