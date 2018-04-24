Couple pushes 56-year-old man in front of Mumbai local after fight

The Kurla government railway police (GRP) has registered a murder case against an unidentified couple that allegedly pushed a 56-year-old man in front of a moving train on Saturday.

The couple pushed the man on to the tracks following a dispute. The victim, identified as Deepak Chamanlal Patwa, was a resident of Mulund (West) and ran a business of selling iron.

When the body was discovered on Saturday, GRP officers filed a case of accidental death. However, after scanning CCTV footage, it was revealed that the man had been pushed. As per the footage, Patwa was waiting for the CSMT-bound train at platform no 3.

“He stopped to talk to a couple near the stairs of the foot overbridge. We saw that Patwa got engaged in a verbal spat with the couple. Within seconds, the man pushed Patwa on the tracks. He seemed well aware that a train was approaching the platform,” said an officer from Kurla GRP.

From the footage obtained, it appears that the man was about 35-40 years old and 5.7 feet tall while the woman was 30-35 years old and 5 feet tall, the police said.

The police haven’t yet ascertained what they were fighting about.

Ajit Shah, Patwa’s brother-in-law who filed the complaint, said, “He was on his way to the iron market in Masjid Bunder where he worked. When I reached the spot after the accident to claim the body, a few bystanders told me that he had been pushed.”

“We alerted the police, who checked the footage and registered a case of murder,” Shah added.