Covid-19: 220 FIRs registered in Mumbai against those found flouting closure orders

mumbai

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 00:13 IST

Over the past week, the Mumbai Police has registered a total of 220 offences against people who violated orders targeted at stopping the spread of Covid-19 in the state. However, no first information reports (FIRs) were registered on Sunday during the Janta Curfew, as people willingly stayed home following an appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Mumbai Police had issued two orders in the last week. On March 15, police ordered private tour operators to stop taking bookings from tourists who wanted to visit Mumbai or wanted to go on trips outside Mumbai.

Another order was issued last week for all discotheques, pubs, dance bars, and other establishments, asking them to shut their operations. Police had warned the establishments and operators that action would be taken as per section 188 (disobedience of an order by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) if the orders were not followed.

Pranaya Ashok, deputy commissioner of police and Mumbai Police spokesperson, said, “To date, we have booked 32 people under section 188 of the IPC for violating the orders issued by us.”

Ashok informed that another 188 offences have been registered under section 115 of the Bombay Police Act against people caught spitting in public. They were produced before a court and a fine was levied on them. Action has been stepped up against people spitting in public as it may lead to the spread of the coronavirus.

Police have also made special squads to closely monitor activities of people who are home quarantined to ensure they do not leave their homes, risking the lives of other people.

The Mumbai Police had also advised all religious organisations to avoid gatherings to ensure social distancing, which helps to prevent the spread of the disease. Ashok confirmed that as most of the religious bodies had taken cognisance of the order, no action had been initiated against authorities of temples, mosques or churches.

Meanwhile, Milind Bharambe, special inspector general (law and order), Maharashtra Police, said that FIRs had been registered against shops and establishments for flouting the state government and police orders. “A total of 425 offences have been registered across Maharashtra, mainly under section 188 of the IPC, against owners for not closing down their shops and offices.”

Stay at home Mumbaikars or face FIR : Mumbai Police

Jayprakash S Naidu

jayprakash.naidu@hindustantimes.com

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Sunday evening issued an order asking people not to step out of their homes failing which they will register a FIR under IPC against any such person or persons seen in public place. The curfew order will be in place from 9 pm on Sunday till 5 am on Monday and may be extended further.

Pranaya Ashok, deputy commissioner of police, operations, and also the spokesperson for Mumbai Police issued the order and anyone contravening the order will be booked under IPC section 188, stated the order.

An excerpt from the order states,”It is considered expedient to issue prohibitory order for restricting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places and also any vehicles carrying such persons to prevent spread of the covid-19 virus and to prevent the outbreak of any infection in greater Mumbai.” However, the police will grant exemption to emergent and special cases.

The order does not apply to movements related to emergency services and essential services like food and milk supplies, hospitals, medicine and pharma related, telephone and internet services, electricity, petroleum, oil and energy, water supply and warehouse. The trucks carrying goods and manpower related to them will be allowed but these vehicles will have to put up necessary stickers.