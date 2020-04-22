e-paper
Covid-19: Constable posted at Maha CM’s official residence tests positive



mumbai Updated: Apr 22, 2020 00:44 IST
HT Correspondent

Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray (Bhushan Koyande/HT)
         

A police constable posted at Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s official residence has tested positive for coronavirus, reports PTI quoting a state official.

The constable who has been found to be Covid-19 positive was posted at ‘Varsha’, the official residence allotted to Maharashtra Chief Minister, however, Uddhav stays at ‘Matoshree’, which is his family house in Bandra.

“A woman constable has tested positive for Covid-19. We have hospitalised her while contact-tracing is going on,” said a senior IAS official quoted by PTI.

The agency on Tuesday also reported that a male constable posted at the official residence of the leader of the opposition and former state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, too, has tested positive.

The male police constable was deployed at `Sagar’, which is the designated official residence for the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, said a senior official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or the BMC.

“He showed some symptoms on April 12 and was admitted to a hospital since April 14. His test report has come out positive. We have removed all other police officials posted there and quarantined them,” the BMC official quoted by the agency said.

Maharashtra currently has 5218 coronavirus positive patients after 552 new cases emerged on Tuesday. 251 people in the state have died so far to the disease including 19 on Wednesday. 12 of those who succumbed on Wednesday are from Mumbai, three from Pune, two from Thane, and one each in Sangli and Pimpri Chinchwad.

