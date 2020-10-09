e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Covid-19: In 9,420 cases from Mumbai slums, source of infection yet to be detected

Covid-19: In 9,420 cases from Mumbai slums, source of infection yet to be detected

These people may have got infected due to local transmission, said an expert. He, however, said it is not a cause of concern

mumbai Updated: Oct 09, 2020 12:15 IST
Eeshanpriya MS
Eeshanpriya MS
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Health workers screen residents for Covid-19 symptoms at Dharavi, Mumbai.
Health workers screen residents for Covid-19 symptoms at Dharavi, Mumbai. (AP)
         

Mumbai authorities have so far found 9,420 Covid-19 cases from the city’s slums where the source of Infection could not be detected. These cases, found between June 3 to October 6, were not marked as high risk contacts of a positive case-- which is a common source of Infection, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The case count in Mumbai so far is 222,784, of which 26,383 are active. A senior civic officer from BMC said such cases are not from among the high risk contacts moved to institutional quarantine facilities. They may be low risk contacts who were not identified. At 1,140, most of the 9,420 instances are in K/West ward (Andheri West), followed by G/North ward (Dharavi and Dadar) with 1,040, and T ward in Mulund with 757 cases.

Also read: India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.9 million mark; active cases further fall below 900,000

Dr Shashank Joshi, member of Maharashtra government’s Covid-19 task force, said, “This clearly indicates instances of localised transmission in slums, but it is not a cause for concern. The sero survey results have clearly documented that people in Mumbai’s slums who have no contact and were directly screened showed exposure.”

Presently, BMC quarantines an average of 13 high risk contacts for every positive case in slums. So far, BMC has institutionally quarantined 125,091 high risk contacts of Covid patients in slums. This is as per data since June 3, updated till October 6. Moreover, so far 31.1 lakh people from slums and chawls, and 10.5 lakh people from non-slums have been quarantined.

Last week, results of round two of BMC’s sero survey showed 45% of the people from slums in three wards of the city -- R/North (Dahisar, Borivli), M/West (Chembur), F/North (Dadar, Matunga, Wadala) -- had exposure to Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Sero survey is a study of how many people have antibodies against Sars-Cov-2 in their blood, indicating these people may have been silently infected and recovered, helping map the trend and spread of the infection.

tags
top news
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in Chaibasa treasury case
Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in Chaibasa treasury case
Covid-19 vaccine tracker: Latest updates from across the world
Covid-19 vaccine tracker: Latest updates from across the world
Steady trajectory, says govt as active Covid-19 cases fall below 9 lakh
Steady trajectory, says govt as active Covid-19 cases fall below 9 lakh
‘Fake evidence planted’: Jharkhand activist Stan Swamy claims before arrest
‘Fake evidence planted’: Jharkhand activist Stan Swamy claims before arrest
Real GDP likely to decline by 9.5 per cent in 2021, predicts RBI
Real GDP likely to decline by 9.5 per cent in 2021, predicts RBI
‘He’s the best captain I’ve come across,’ Scott Styris names his pick
‘He’s the best captain I’ve come across,’ Scott Styris names his pick
Which Neta represents Dalit rights? | Suraj Yengde On the Record
Which Neta represents Dalit rights? | Suraj Yengde On the Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In