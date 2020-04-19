Covid-19 lockdown: Construction, sweet shops to open from today

mumbai

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 23:16 IST

Starting today, construction activities at private and public projects, courier services, opening of farsan and sweet shops will be allowed in the city. E-commerce websites, too, can begin deliveries, but only of essential commodities. However, these activities will not be allowed in containment zones. Also, those operating need to get a permission pass issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The state had issued a circular dated April 17, giving permission to operate several non-essential activities in order to boost the economy. The BMC then on Sunday issued a circular listing the relaxation that will be granted in non-containment zones, such as allowing delivery of electrical appliances, subject to a pass from local ward offices of the BMC. The passes will be issued at ward offices between 7am and 9pm daily. However, after the Centre banned the delivery of non-essential items, the BMC said it will also follow suit. Praveen Pardeshi, municipal commissioner, BMC, said, “We shall be revising the same [earlier order] as informed by the state govt.”

The BMC, meanwhile, has allowed carrying out commercial activities such as those related to fisheries, home delivery by restaurants and cable services. The civic body has urged that not more than two people should be in the lift at a time. The circular allows construction activities for public projects, construction, resurfacing, repairs of water supply, sewer and storm-water drain lines, construction repairs and pre-monsoon desilting. In case of private projects, the BMC will grant permission if workers are available at the site and all precautions are taken, states the circular.

Agricultural product related trades, those involved in medical or health care and essential services will have to get passes from the ward office. The civic body has not allowed any industrial activity, considering the city is in the red zone. “As per directions, industries/industrial establishments will not be allowed to operate in Mumbai limits. No worker from a containment zone will be permitted to go to a workplace in industries/industrial establishments, permitted outside Mumbai,” stated the circular.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, seven medical staff members of Bombay Hospital tested positive, taking the case count to 19. The Bombay Hospital has so far tested around 440 medical staff members. Dr Gautam Bhansali, consulting physician, Bombay Hospital, said, “All are in stable condition. We are going to ensure that our OPD for non-Covid patients starts in the coming few days.” The BMC has also made 810 community toilets free for public use.

The city’s Covid-19 hotspot, Dharavi, saw 20 new cases on Sunday, bringing the count to 138 with 11 deaths, according to the BMC. Of the 20 new cases, the highest (6) cases were recorded in Fatima Chawl, followed by three cases from Kalyanwadi.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of the G-North ward, said, “Most of the cases were detected in fever clinics.”A team of 17 doctors and 50 nurses has screened more than 40,000 people in the fever clinics and 223 have been identified and sent for laboratory tests, said a BMC official.