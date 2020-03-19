Covid-19: Matheran, forts and beaches in Raigad shut to public

mumbai

In a bid to prevent people from crowding at tourist spots in Raigad, the district collector has issued orders to shut Matheran, a popular weekend getaway for Mumbaiites, along with forts, and beaches in the district till March 31.

Ninety kilometres from Mumbai, Matheran, a small hill station nestled in the Sahyadri range of the Western Ghats, has been closed to tourists till the month-end. “I have issued the order to shut Matheran till March 31, as we are battling coronavirus and it is advised that people not move out of their homes,” said Nidhi Chaudhary, district collector of Raigad.

She added that hotels in the region have voluntarily kept their establishments shut. Municipal council president Prerna Sawant had requested the district collector to bar tourists from the hill station temporarily.

Raigad district has a coastline that is dotted with forts including Raigad fort, Murud Janjira Fort, Kothaligad Fort, Pratapgad Fort, and several beaches like Alibaug, Kashid, Kihim, Diveagar, Shrivardhan, and Revdanda. With these spots near Mumbai, several people travel there, especially on weekends.

“We have shut the forts temporarily till March 31. Section 144 has been imposed at beaches so that people do not go there. The public has been cooperative and is adhering to the temporary arrangement,” Chaudhary said.

The collector added that some hotel and restaurant associations had voluntarily decided to shut their business till April 15 despite financial losses, in the wake of the public health crisis.

Shops on certains roads to be shut on alternate days

Establishments (except medical and grocery) in Dadar, Mahim, and Dharavi to be shut roadwise

Shut on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays:

Dadar: NC Kelkar Road (east side), D Silva Road, Chhabildas Road, SK Bole Road (south side), and Senapati Bapat Marg (Kohinoor Institute to Hawkers Plaza)

Mahim: TH Kataria Road (south side), LJ Cross Road

Dharavi: West side of 90 Feet Road, Andhra Valley Road, and MG Road will be affected by the BMC directive.

Shut on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturday, and Sundays:

Dadar: NC Kelkar Road (west side), MC Jawale Road, MG Ranade Road, SK Bole (north side)

Mahim: TH Kataria Roas (north side), LJ cross road (Dargah Galli)

Dharavi: 90 Feet Road (east side), Andhra Valley Road (east side), and MG Road (east side).