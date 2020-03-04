Covid-19 scare to dampen Holi spirit in city

mumbai

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:46 IST

With 28 positive cases of coronavirus infection detected in India, Holi events are being cancelled across the city. While civic authorities have not issued any guidelines against public gatherings, many organisers have decided to play it safe.

On Wednesday, the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) announced that it was calling off its Holi celebration, despite having sold 4,000 passes for the event. The management will refund those who bought passes.

Atul Maru, honorary secretary of NSCI, said that though the event is open only to members and their guests, the club sees approximately 3,500 people attending the Holi event. “We consulted the authorities at the civic body. They said there is no such guideline to cancel the event, but it is our call completely. Considering so many people would gather at one place, we decided that the event can happen later as well. It is better to be safe than sorry,” said Maru.

Veda Co-operative Housing Society at Parel village has also called off its Holi celebration, scheduled for next Tuesday. The management of the society said members were apprehensive following the reports of positive cases coronavirus in other parts of the country. Chandan Desai, treasurer of Veda Co-operative Housing Society, said the society comprises 252 flats. Each house would have approximately three members joining in the celebration.

“If we have the event, kids will surely join, so as a precautionary measure, we cancelled the event. Also, a lot of people do not want to purchase Holi products because they come from China, so it was better to cancel the event,” said Desai.

Holi, a two-day festival, will be celebrated on Monday and Tuesday.