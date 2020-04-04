Covid-19: Shahrukh Khan offers his office for quarantine facility

mumbai

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 20:17 IST

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan offered his four-storey personal office space to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to expand quarantine spaces, as Mumbai battles Covid-19 outbreak. This quarantine facility is equipped with all essential facilities to quarantine women, children, and elderly persons.

BMC via its official social media handle on Saturday thanked the actor for his contribution.

Presently, Mumbai has over 900 isolation facilities in 23 private, government, and Municipal hospitals.

This comes alongside a number of announcements made by the actor on April 2, of contributions to Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund, contribution of 50,000 personal protective gear kits for doctors to the Maharashtra and West Bengal Government, among others.

The actor said on social media, “In these times it’s imp to make everyone around you working tirelessly for you.. not related to you.. perhaps even unknown to you... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family.”