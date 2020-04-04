e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Covid-19: Shahrukh Khan offers his office for quarantine facility

Covid-19: Shahrukh Khan offers his office for quarantine facility

mumbai Updated: Apr 04, 2020 20:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan offered his four-storey personal office space to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to expand quarantine spaces, as Mumbai battles Covid-19 outbreak. This quarantine facility is equipped with all essential facilities to quarantine women, children, and elderly persons.

BMC via its official social media handle on Saturday thanked the actor for his contribution.

Presently, Mumbai has over 900 isolation facilities in 23 private, government, and Municipal hospitals.

This comes alongside a number of announcements made by the actor on April 2, of contributions to Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund, contribution of 50,000 personal protective gear kits for doctors to the Maharashtra and West Bengal Government, among others.

The actor said on social media, “In these times it’s imp to make everyone around you working tirelessly for you.. not related to you.. perhaps even unknown to you... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family.”

top news
India-US partnership to fight Covid-19, says PM Modi after call with Trump
India-US partnership to fight Covid-19, says PM Modi after call with Trump
Islamic State Khorasan chief Farooqui, who plotted Kabul gurdwara attack, arrested
Islamic State Khorasan chief Farooqui, who plotted Kabul gurdwara attack, arrested
Covid-19 updates: India reports 75 coronavirus deaths, 3,072 cases
Covid-19 updates: India reports 75 coronavirus deaths, 3,072 cases
‘Shining torches in the sky won’t solve the problem’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Shining torches in the sky won’t solve the problem’: Rahul Gandhi
Wasim Jaffer reveals all-time ODI team, no Indian bowler included
Wasim Jaffer reveals all-time ODI team, no Indian bowler included
In coronavirus-ravaged Italy, Ferrari says business mostly unharmed. Here’s why
In coronavirus-ravaged Italy, Ferrari says business mostly unharmed. Here’s why
Skype reminds people they don’t need the app or an account to make a call
Skype reminds people they don’t need the app or an account to make a call
‘If Covid-19 cases increase...’: Govt on containment plan as count crosses 3,000
‘If Covid-19 cases increase...’: Govt on containment plan as count crosses 3,000
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news